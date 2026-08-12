You Saw It on TikTok First! Viral Products That Over Deliver

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

TikTok has spoken … and they were totally right about these products.

While not every viral sensation lives up to the hype, these best-selling finds have earned their spot at the top.

We've rounded up our TikTok-famous favorites, from hair tools that'll help you achieve the perfect blowout to must-have sleep accessories … and it turns out that these products have taken over everyone's feeds for good reason.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

A helpful hack from TikTok chefs? This Fullstar Pro Original Vegetable Chopper.

Save some time for the sous chef and chop up your veggies with ease. In just 30 seconds, you can have all your ingredients diced and ready to go thanks to heavy-duty, rust-resistant stainless steel blades.

And when you're done prepping, simply toss the chopper on the top rack of your dishwasher for a no-scrub cleanup.

The internet water bottle craze doesn't show any signs of slowing down … so you may want to pick up this Owala 24 oz FreeSip Water Bottle.

Not only does it come in a variety of fun colors, but this stainless steel bottle also allows you to drink two ways -- either hold it upright to sip through the built-in straw or tilt back to swig through the wide-mouth opening.

Its lid is leak-proof and it features a convenient carry loop that also doubles as a lock when closed.

Get some needed shut eye with the help of this Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask. This blackout eye mask is like a hug for your head, without the discomfort of straps or Velcro.

Its gentle weighted design helps quiet your mind and makes it easier to relax, unwind, and drift into sleep naturally.

With gentle, evenly distributed pressure, you'll feel calmer and fall asleep faster.

You'll be smiling like a star thanks to Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects kit.

Achieve 19 levels of whiter teeth with this budget-friendly kit that uses the same whitening ingredient that dentists do.

Plus, it's enamel safe and is highly effective … leaving you with whiter teeth in just a few weeks!

There's nothing that the Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask can't do … and skincare lovers all agree. Even Lala Kent has gushed about this mask online saying that it's like a trip to the spa.

The hydrogel mask provides deep hydration thanks to oligo-hyaluronic acid while ultra-low molecular collagen maximizes skin penetration and absorption.

Plus, it contains three different kinds of probiotics to strengthen the skin's barrier, balancing effective skincare ingredients that lead to long-lasting results.

Make a simple change to upgrade your skincare routine with the Kiehl's Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter.

Formulated with rich shea and jojoba butter and then infused with soy milk and honey, it quickly nurtures and moisturizes skin for deep hydration.

After bathing or showering, simply apply the whipped body butter on slightly damp skin to help lock in moisture for up to 24 hours.

Look red carpet ready, even if you're just headed to the grocery store.

The Shark SpeedStyle Pro is your one stop shop for a perfect blowout. TikTok users agree that this device gets you ultra-fast wet-to-dry styling results.

And on top of that, it prioritizes scalp health with Scalp Shield Mode which instantly reduces air temperatures to the safest optimum level … meaning no heat damage and no bad hair days.

Jennifer Aniston definitely knows a thing or two about taking care of your mane … and she's been spilling online.

With her LolaVie Peptide Plumping Volume Spray, you'll instantly get 5x fuller volume and long-lasting lift for days. And with a silky, hydrating formula, you'll get that without crunch, stiffness, or build-up.

It's perfect for anyone with thin or fine hair or those who just want an extra dose of volume!

You can say goodbye to wrinkled clothes that have been jam-packed in your suitcase with this Jack ＆ Rose Travel Steamer that travel TikTokers swear by.

Whether you're getting ready for an important event or just heading to dinner, pulling out this small steamer is a lot easier than finding an ironing board when you're on the go.

Wherever you are, you can guarantee your clothes will be in pristine condition.

You'll get big results from the BISSELL Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner. This small but mighty cleaning machine is made for all of your toughest messes and stains.

Whether you've got dirty footprints on your new carpet or a wine stain on the couch, this machine's powerful suction and scrubbing power will get the job done.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!