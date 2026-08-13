Hollywood's Favorite Budget Watches

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You don't need a five-figure Rolex to dress like your favorite celebrity.

From presidents and athletes to actors and musicians, plenty of famous faces have been spotted wearing surprisingly affordable timepieces.

Whether they're after a classic design, a rugged everyday watch or a nostalgic digital favorite, these celebrity-approved picks prove great style doesn't have to cost a fortune.

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Mark Zuckerberg may be worth billions, but apparently that doesn't mean every watch on his wrist needs to cost a fortune.

The Meta CEO has been spotted wearing the G-Shock GA2100-7A, an everyday favorite known for its slim profile and signature durability.

And considering you can snag one without a billionaire's bank account, we'll take it.

Before Barack Obama was in the White House, he was keeping things surprisingly simple with the Casio F91W.

The lightweight digital watch became one of his go-to timepieces early on, thanks to its no-frills design, alarm, stopwatch and famously affordable price tag.

Presidential style, minus the presidential budget.

Bill Gates could buy any watch he wants, but his wrist game is surprisingly low-key.

The billionaire has been spotted wearing Casio dive watches like the Casio MDV106, better known as the Duro.

With its classic dive-watch styling and famously affordable price tag, it proves you don't need Rolex money, even if you actually have Rolex money.

Idris Elba has no problem making a budget watch look expensive.

The actor has been spotted wearing the gold-toned Casio A168WG-9WDF, a retro digital watch with a vintage feel and plenty of personality.

It's flashy enough to stand out, without the luxury price tag to match.

Serena Williams knows a thing or two about making practical gear look iconic.

She's been spotted wearing the Casio CA53W Vintage Calculator Watch, one of the most recognizable digital timepieces ever made.

With its retro keypad and throwback design, it's proof that a little nostalgia can still serve.

Mark Wahlberg owns the kind of luxury watch collection most people could only dream about, but even he knows when to keep things simple.

He's repeatedly been spotted wearing the Timex Ironman, a durable sports watch built for workouts and everyday wear.

Sometimes the watch that gets the most wrist time isn't the one that costs the most.

Pete Davidson has dated some of Hollywood’s biggest names, but his taste in watches is surprisingly attainable.

He's been spotted wearing the Casio W735H Series, a rugged digital watch with an oversized display, vibration alarm and plenty of everyday functionality.

Best of all, the price tag definitely doesn't require an A-list paycheck.

Leave it to Tyler, the Creator to make one of Casio's simplest watches look cool.

Despite his well-documented love of watches, he's been spotted wearing the ultra-minimalist Casio MQ24-9B.

The clean analog face and no-frills design prove personal style can do a lot more heavy lifting than a luxury price tag.

Ryan Gosling has mastered the whole effortlessly cool thing, and apparently that extends to his watches too.

The actor has been spotted wearing the Casio A168WA-1, a retro stainless steel digital watch that looks straight out of another decade in the best way.

Simple, classic and easy to wear, it fits right into his understated style.

Bill Murray has never been one to take himself too seriously, and his watch collection seems to follow the same rule.

He's been spotted wearing the Timex Easy Reader, a straightforward classic with a clean dial and timeless design.

It's proof that sometimes the easiest choice is also the best one.

Stephen Curry may be known for sinking three-pointers, but his watch game is pretty sharp too.

He's been spotted wearing the Movado Museum Classic, instantly recognizable by its minimalist dial and signature single dot at 12 o'clock.

It's a more polished pick that still feels understated enough for everyday wear.

Ed Sheeran's watch collection is famously impressive, but he still makes room for affordable favorites.

The singer has been spotted wearing the yellow version of this Casio G-Shock Digital Resin Watch that brings plenty of personality without a luxury price tag.

It's bold, durable and definitely not a watch that disappears into the background.

Ronny Chieng has built a serious reputation among watch fans, so when he gives an affordable timepiece some love, people pay attention.

The comedian has praised the SEIKO 5, a classic automatic watch known for delivering impressive quality without a massive price tag.

It's a solid entry point for anyone ready to move beyond basic quartz.

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