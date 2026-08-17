Watches Worn By Your Favorite TV Characters

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Television's most memorable characters don't always wear the flashiest watches.

These timepieces represent exactly who these characters are … from the Casio worn by Walter White during his school teacher days to Dwight Schrute's watch that included an eight-digit calculator.

While these accessories weren't designed to steal every scene, they've definitely made a lasting impression.

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Millions may be on the line in "Squid Game" but the Front Man keeps it casual with his timepiece in order to keep everyone guessing.

Hwang In-ho, played by Lee Byung-hun, rocks a Casio A168WA-1 during season one. Durable, stylish and affordable, this silver toned digital watch is perfect for everyday.

With fluorescent areas, it's always easy to read, and its simple metal watchband makes it easy to coordinate with 'fits … no matter what mask you're wearing.

If you're a lover of memes … there's a good chance you've seen the Casio AQ-230.

As the watch of choice for HoodDocumentary's Roll Safe, it has earned a permanent place in pop culture history.

Fans have turned a screenshot of the singer/dancer/actor extraordinaire pointing to his temple into an iconic meme and, of course, his bold gold watch is on full display.

It's affordable but still makes a statement, making it perfect for an aspiring superstar.

Everything about Dwight Schrute is sensible so his signature watch is obviously going to have dual functions.

The Casio DBC32-1A was a completely logical choice for the paper salesman, with an included eight-digit calculator and currency converter.

Plus, you can store up to 25 sets of data, including names and phone numbers, with support for 13 languages.

Before Walter White became a drug kingpin, he was just an underpaid high school chemistry teacher … and he had the watch to prove it. For the first several seasons of "Breaking Bad," Bryan Cranston's iconic character rocked a Casio CA-53W.

The humble calculator watch comes equipped with an eight-digit calculator function, giving it that retro nerd appeal.

And the vintage inspired timepiece retails for just $30, meaning you don't have to do anything illegal to get your hands on it.

Dr. Gregory House doesn't do things by the book … but when it comes to his wristwatch, he keeps it traditional. For the first four seasons of the hit show, star Hugh Laurie could be seen wearing a Hamilton Khaki King H64455533.

Powered by a Hamilton H-40 Automatic calibre, it's got an 80 hour power reserve. Plus, it's got a water resistance of 50 meters, making it a practical everyday watch.

Watches are pretty significant on Severance … and viewers get to see a lot of them on screen.

Each character has their own timepiece for their innie and their outtie, making distinct choices on what they want to bring with them inside Lumon.

Adam Scott's Mark S. has a few different watches … but he uses this Armitron Griffy to time himself getting from his car in the parking lot into the Lumon building during the show's second season.

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