'DWTS' Gleb Savchenko Claims Ex's Fiancé Sent Inappropriate Texts To His Daughter

"Dancing With The Stars" alum Gleb Savchenko claims his ex-wife and her new fiancé are sending disturbing text messages to his daughter, asking about the size of his penis ... TMZ has learned.

Gleb filed court docs detailing messages he says his ex, Elena Samodanova, and her new fiancé sent to his daughter, Olivia.

In his recent filing, Gleb claims his ex calls their daughter Olivia numerous times each day and sends hundreds of text messages daily. He said a bunch of these messages include "demeaning comments, insults, love bombing, guilt tripping, manipulation, and degradation" of him.

He said his ex's communication with his daughter often makes her cry, including when she grilled her about a trip he took with Olivia to Las Vegas. Gleb said his daughter had an amazing time, but when they returned was interrogated by Elena.

Elena allegedly texted their daughter, "Did you go for a porn convention?" The question may have stemmed from Gleb's new girlfriend, Kaitlin Trujillo, being an OnlyFans model.

Gleb said Elena's new fiancé also texted his daughter, "Did your dad win the biggest cock contest in Las Vegas?"

He said his ex and her partner laughed, leaving Olivia "sad wanting to defend me."

Gleb called the messages inappropriate and insisted, "They hurt Olivia because she loves and does not want to hear people saying disparaging comments about me."