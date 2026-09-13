Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lil Tay Hijacks NYFW Catwalk Before Security Removes Her

Lil Tay Crashes NYFW Runway, Security Hauls Her Off

By TMZ Staff
Published
091326 lil tay KAL
RUNNAWAY
Video: Lil Tay Hijacks NYFW Catwalk Before Security Removes Her
Creators Inc.

Lil Tay apparently decided an NYFW booking was optional ... crashing the Creators Inc. runway and strutting like she belonged there.

TMZ obtained video of Tay hopping onto the catwalk during the show, working her way down the runway and soaking up the attention from the crowd.

091326 lil tay sub 1
Creators Inc.

She gets a decent amount of runway time too ... before security finally steps in, grabs her and escorts her off.

Creators Inc. CEO Andy Bachman tells TMZ ... he doesn't condone someone hijacking months of work ... though he admits Tay made quite an impression.

Lil Tay Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Lil Tay Through The Years Launch Gallery

Bachman says ... "I don't condone spoiling months of preparation, but I'll admit that girl mogged the entire room. She should consider a catwalk, preferably with a booking next time."

So, maybe not the preferred way to land an NYFW walk ... but Tay still managed to make one happen.