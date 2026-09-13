Play video content Video: Lil Tay Hijacks NYFW Catwalk Before Security Removes Her Creators Inc.

Lil Tay apparently decided an NYFW booking was optional ... crashing the Creators Inc. runway and strutting like she belonged there.

TMZ obtained video of Tay hopping onto the catwalk during the show, working her way down the runway and soaking up the attention from the crowd.

She gets a decent amount of runway time too ... before security finally steps in, grabs her and escorts her off.

Creators Inc. CEO Andy Bachman tells TMZ ... he doesn't condone someone hijacking months of work ... though he admits Tay made quite an impression.

Bachman says ... "I don't condone spoiling months of preparation, but I'll admit that girl mogged the entire room. She should consider a catwalk, preferably with a booking next time."