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Madonna Kicks Off MTV VMAs With Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx

Madonna I Came to Slay With Sabrina & Charli!!!

By TMZ Staff
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Madonna didn't ease into the 2026 MTV VMAs ... she blew the doors off with a sexy, star-studded opener featuring Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx.

The Queen of Pop started the night with "Bring Your Love" ... teaming up with Sabrina for a steamy and highly theatrical performance.

Sabrina strutted around in glittery shorts, a white top and black suspenders ... while Madonna commanded the stage in a black blazer with a red bodysuit underneath.

Then came another jolt -- Charli emerged in a black dress and fishnets, joining Madonna for "Danceteria Afterhours."

The track is a new spin on "Danceteria" from Madonna's latest album, "Confessions II" ... and the two turned it into one big dance-floor takeover.

2026 MTV VMAs: See All the Red Carpet Show-Stoppers
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For her first VMA performance in more than two decades, Madonna didn't come back alone ... she assembled a pop dream team.