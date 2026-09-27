Madonna Kicks Off MTV VMAs With Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx

I Came to Slay With Sabrina & Charli!!!

Madonna didn't ease into the 2026 MTV VMAs ... she blew the doors off with a sexy, star-studded opener featuring Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx.

Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter open the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/ehO66HjHQx @DEADLINE

The Queen of Pop started the night with "Bring Your Love" ... teaming up with Sabrina for a steamy and highly theatrical performance.

Sabrina strutted around in glittery shorts, a white top and black suspenders ... while Madonna commanded the stage in a black blazer with a red bodysuit underneath.

Madonna brings out Charli xcx during her #VMAs performance pic.twitter.com/fBzA6A7zt9 @Variety

Then came another jolt -- Charli emerged in a black dress and fishnets, joining Madonna for "Danceteria Afterhours."

The track is a new spin on "Danceteria" from Madonna's latest album, "Confessions II" ... and the two turned it into one big dance-floor takeover.