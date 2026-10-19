O.J. Simpson's Attorney Responds to Bombshell Claims That He Had an Accomplice

O.J. Simpson's former attorney is weighing in on the latest twist in the infamous murder case ... and he thinks it's time to put the speculation to rest amid new claims about the murder weapon, a possible cover-up, and a potential accomplice.

In a statement obtained by TMZ, Malcolm LaVergne, who also serves as executor of O.J.'s estate, addresses a new New York Times investigation suggesting one of Simpson's associates may have helped cover up the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

LaVergne acknowledges the public's fascination with the case ... but warns that constantly revisiting the murders can be painful and even disrespectful to the victims' loved ones.

He points out that Nicole, Ron, and O.J. are all dead ... meaning none can offer their firsthand accounts of what happened that night.

LaVergne says he can't speak for any of them, adding that endless theories and allegations may do little to bring closure to the families.

Instead, he says he's focused on settling O.J.'s estate and addressing creditors' claims, including those of Ron's father, Fred Goldman.

He says he'd rather spend his time doing something constructive for Fred than getting dragged into another round of speculation about a case that's more than 30 years old.

As TMZ previously reported, the NYT investigation centered on Joseph "Joey" Ippolito, a convicted drug trafficker whose brother claimed Joey returned home the night of the murders with blood on his hands and a heavy bag. Joey had ties to Simpson.

His brother claimed he later dumped the bag in a dumpster -- though the allegations remain unproven.

O.J. was acquitted of the murders in 1995 but was later found liable for the deaths in civil court. He died in April 2024.