O.J. Simpson's Ex-GF Christie Prody Arrested For Methamphetamine Possession

O.J. Simpson's ex-girlfriend, Christie Prody, was arrested in North Dakota on drug charges ... and it looks like methamphetamine is involved.

According to jail officials, Prody was booked Thursday in the Cass County Jail on three offenses ... including possession of a controlled substance (a depressant), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

We're told West Fargo PD made the arrest, and we've reached out to them for details on what happened ... but haven't heard back yet. We'll keep you posted.

She also posed for a booking photo ... and it's not glamorous.

As you might know ... Prody dated O.J. for 12 years after he was acquitted of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman at his 1995 criminal trial. He was later found liable for their deaths in a civil suit.

In 2009, Prody sat for an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" and discussed physical and mental abuse she claims O.J. heaped on her during their relationship.

Prody also suggested O.J. killed Nicole and Ron based on comments the former NFL great made to her. Prody said it took her "many years to realize and face that hard, terrible truth."