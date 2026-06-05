O.J. Simpson's Attorney Rips Tanya Brown's 'Weak-Minded' Idea to Cancel Jersey

Hey Tanya, The Juice Always Said You Were 'Weak-Minded!'

O.J. Simpson's longtime attorney is ripping into Tanya Brown, blasting her idea to cancel The Juice's famous No. 32 NFL jersey as "weak-minded" and "flawed."

In fact, "weak-minded" was exactly how O.J. viewed Tanya when he was still alive ... O.J.'s estate executor Malcolm LaVergne tells TMZ.

LaVergne says O.J. felt Nicole Brown Simpson's sister didn't have much of a career, which made him sad for her.

Tanya floated the idea of the NFL benching O.J.'s No. 32 jersey earlier this week, when she spoke to TMZ ahead of the June 12 anniversary of Nicole and Ron Goldman's 1994 murders. Tanya says the number remains deeply tied to trauma for lots of folks connected to the case.

LaVergne says Tanya trying to cancel the jersey number O.J. wore for 11 years in the NFL as a star running back with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers is just utterly ridiculous.

He pointed out O.J. was inducted into the Heisman Trophy Hall of Fame in 1968 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985 ... but those organizations never kicked O.J. out or canceled him. O.J. also wore No. 32 at USC when he won the Heisman.

As you know ... Nicole, who had three sisters, divorced O.J. before she was murdered along with Ron in 1994. O.J. was tried for the double murder but was acquitted in Los Angeles Superior Court. However, O.J. was found liable for their wrongful deaths in civil court.