Malcolm Lavergne Says $57M O.J. Owes to Fred Goldman Could Balloon to $80M

The executor of O.J. Simpson's estate, Malcolm Lavergne, stopped by "TMZ Live" Monday and admitted the estate doesn't have enough to cover Fred Goldman's $57 million creditor claim ... but he says they'll pay what they can.

Lavergne told us bluntly, "The reality is the estate currently doesn't have that kind of money and, practically, the estate probably will never have that kind of money."

So why did the estate accept the multimillion-dollar settlement? Lavergne explained it isn't based on how much Simpson's estate can afford, but whether the claim itself is valid.

In fact, Lavergne says the number will likely balloon to an additional $25 million or $30 million after he computes the interest.

But the number is still lower than the $117 million Fred initially asked for, which was based on a California State court decision. The new amount of $57 million comes from a Nevada claim filed in 2021.

While the entire debt will probably never be paid in full, Lavergne says he'll do what he can ... "The debt is acknowledged, and they will get the lion's share of whatever it is after I finish paying the statutory fees."

Remember ... O.J. was acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman -- Fred's son -- in 1995 in a highly controversial trial. However, the Goldmans took Simpson to civil court the following year, where he was found liable for Ron's death. They were awarded more than $33 million ... but O.J. only paid a very small fraction of the judgment.

Lavergne revealed to us that when O.J. was alive, there were several plans hatched to come to Fred Goldman with a deal ... but at some point, egos always got in the way over a war of words, and any deal was subsequently dropped.