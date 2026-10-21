'John Wick' Star Asia Kate Dillon Reveals They're Looking For Customer Service Jobs As Gigs Dry Up

"John Wick 3" star Asia Kate Dillon has revealed that acting jobs have dried up so much recently ... they're looking for any full-time or part-time customer service gigs.

Asia -- who also starred in hit TV series like "Billions" and "Orange Is the New Black" -- shared on Instagram Tuesday that despite relying on acting as their sole means of financial support for the last 11 years, they're actively searching for service industry jobs to get by.

They said ... "Now, like for many, many performer colleagues of mine - particularly those of us who are trans/nonbinary/gender nonconforming - acting work has all but diminished, and I’m in need of service work once more."

Highlighting their past experience in the food and customer service industry -- which ranged from "dishwasher to food runner to floor manager" positions --- Asia said they're "available for part-time, night and weekend work."

They added ... "I love customer service. I love creating welcoming environments for people to relax in and connect with each other. I love food and drink. I am passionate and curious, and a great teammate."