Dimitrius Graham Says Fractured Wrist From Arrest Cost Him $10K in Gigs

"American Idol" finalist Dimitrius Graham says his recent arrest didn’t just leave him shaken ... it left him sidelined and seriously out of pocket.

Dimitrius tells TMZ he had to cancel two contracted shows after suffering a fractured wrist during the arrest Sunday, costing him a staggering $10,000. On top of that, he says he had to pass on additional freelance gigs because of the injury.

Even with the pain and the paycheck hit, Dimitrius says he’s not planning to sue ... despite people urging him to. Instead, he plans to write about the experience because, in his words, this kind of thing will continue happening to him.

As we reported ... Los Angeles Police told us officers approached Graham, who they say was acting erratically and refused to leave an LA Metro train after he allegedly failed to pay a $1.75 fare fee -- which Dimitrius insists he did pay.

And the "Spill My Guts" artist now tells us the cops are lying about his behavior, claiming they got aggressive for no reason after he approached them with a question about fare payment. He adds he’s not dumb ... saying as a Black man with face tattoos, he knows better than to act erratically around police.

As for the arrest itself, officers cuffed him on a trespassing charge, which was filmed by a bystander and has made its rounds online. While this part wasn't caught in the clip, Dimitrius tells us he started singing opera to officers once off the train -- but claims they weren’t exactly fans ... noting they were "so angry."

He even invited them to one of his shows, and says that invite still stands ... proof that despite the injustice he claims he suffered, he’s choosing not to hold a grudge.