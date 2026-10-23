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Croc-Tober Is Here: Stars Who Know How to Rock the Crocs

Croc-Tober Is Here! Stars Who Rock Crocs!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Stars Wearing Crocs
Launch Gallery
Croc-tastic Fashion! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Who's ready to Croc N' Roll?!

It's 10/23, which marks a V important day: NATIONAL CROC DAY, and celebs are sliding into comfort, fashion and swagger with sole-stirring pics!

Stars like Nicki Minaj and Diplo are rockin' nothing but crocs -- Nicki went hot pink, while Diplo dipped into red and blue!

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Dixie Damelio stepped out in a lime green wig, perfectly complementing her green crocs, and "I Love LA" star Odessa A'zion put her best foot forward in a totally different crocs style.

Slip into our gallery and see Livvy Dunne, Paris Hilton, Gigi Hadid and more sporting the foam clogs!

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