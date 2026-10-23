Croc-Tober Is Here: Stars Who Know How to Rock the Crocs
Croc-Tober Is Here! Stars Who Rock Crocs!
Published
Who's ready to Croc N' Roll?!
It's 10/23, which marks a V important day: NATIONAL CROC DAY, and celebs are sliding into comfort, fashion and swagger with sole-stirring pics!
Stars like Nicki Minaj and Diplo are rockin' nothing but crocs -- Nicki went hot pink, while Diplo dipped into red and blue!
Dixie Damelio stepped out in a lime green wig, perfectly complementing her green crocs, and "I Love LA" star Odessa A'zion put her best foot forward in a totally different crocs style.
Slip into our gallery and see Livvy Dunne, Paris Hilton, Gigi Hadid and more sporting the foam clogs!