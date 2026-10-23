'Nobody Wants This' Creator Erin Foster Disagrees With Adam Brody's Pro-Palestine Views

Adam Brody is entitled to his opinion on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict ... but that doesn't mean all his co-workers agree ... including "Nobody Wants This" creator Erin Foster.

The hit show's writer and producer said on Amanda Hirsch's podcast "Not Skinny But Not Fat" that she disagrees with Adam's pro-Palestine views.

Erin says the cast and crew are navigating a "complicated" situation -- having discussions and debates about the war in the Middle East like any family at the dinner table.

That said, Erin's clear she doesn't agree with her lead actor ... and that's fine, she says.

She adds that, ultimately, she created the show as a love letter to Judaism ... and she wants Jewish fans of the program to know that she sees them, hears them, and knows how they feel.

Erin goes on, "That is why I made this show. It's because of how beautiful of an experience I've had becoming Jewish and being a Jewish person, and sitting here right now at this time in the world where there is almost zero positive representation of Jewish people, I think it's so important to have that.”

ICYMI ... Adam made his thoughts on Palestine clear in a recent interview with GQ -- calling the conflict in the Middle East a "genocide" and advocating for a free Palestine.