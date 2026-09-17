Chelsea Handler Denies Firing Ex-Opener Salma Hindy Over Pro-Palestine Views

Chelsea Handler is firing back after former opener Salma Hindy claimed she lost work with the comedian after speaking to her about Palestine.

Salma made the allegation Wednesday in a lengthy Instagram video ... saying things changed after she reached out to Chelsea about Israel and Palestine in October 2023, and later discussed the conflict with her while the two were touring together.

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She says two January 2024 shows were later canceled over weather, and while Chelsea's team paid for her return flight, Salma claims she wasn't reimbursed for other travel and hotel costs ... and eventually pulled out of the remaining dates.

Chelsea responded Thursday by posting receipts -- including a Jan. 29, 2024 text showing Salma telling her she couldn't do the final four shows, plus an October 2023 email offering Salma several 2024 tour dates.

Chelsea also posted a 2022 email showing she approved reimbursing Salma for travel expenses ... writing, "I have plenty more but I'll leave it here."

Salma then fired back, pointing out that reimbursement email was from 2022, not the canceled 2024 shows at the center of her claims.

She says she withdrew only after being told reimbursement was denied and that continuing to push the issue could end her working relationship with Chelsea ... while acknowledging those warnings came through her reps, not directly from Chelsea.