Adam Carolla Blasts Chelsea Handler, Teases Jimmy Kimmel During Hollywood Star Speech

Play video content Video: Adam Carolla Cracks Jokes About Chelsea Handler, Jimmy Kimmel at Walk of Fame Ceremony BACKGRID

Adam Carolla got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today ... and he used his speech to tease an old pal -- and take a few shots at industry libs.

Jimmy Kimmel was one of the presenters, the duo going back for several years and even had a few shows together ... and JK even got a little emotional when talking about how proud he was of Adam -- even if their politics are night and day.

AC used his time to take shots at Chelsea Handler -- who he included among a list of the worst people in history -- and Mark Ruffalo, who he joked would destroy his star if it was too close to Trump's star. He kidded Kimmel that with Stephen Colbert canned at CBS ... his show has a fighting chance in the ratings.

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The timing for the star is interesting ... because it was just a few weeks ago that Adam came to Jimmy's defense when Trump and MAGA once again demanded the late-night host be fired for a joke he made prior to the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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That pushback from Adam raised some eyebrows ... because yes, he and Jimmy once co-hosted "The Man Show" on Comedy Central ... but AC has also railed against woke culture and the Biden Administration, thereby becoming embraced by conservatives.