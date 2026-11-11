UK Male Celebrity: Another Male Celeb Gets Injunction To Keep Identity Private After David Walliams

Another male celebrity accused of having "multiple" victims was granted an injunction to keep their name private ... as David Walliams is outed in his separate sexual misconduct case.

Speaking on "The Private Eye" podcast, journalist Justine Smith claimed that the unnamed star is "in the public eye" ... but his case cannot be reported on due to the court order made months ago.

In the episode that aired before Walliams' name was disclosed, Smith said ... "There are two men at the moment that can't be named."

She added ... "I mean, I've spoken to one of the alleged victims in one of them. She's prepared to speak publicly and be named, but we still can't publish that. He's managed to get an injunction, very heavily slapped on anyone who dares to say anything about it."

We reported earlier ... Walliams was unmasked amid his sexual misconduct allegations after a judge denied his attorneys' attempt to keep his identity private.

While Walliams' legal team had argued that revealing him might cause him to attempt suicide ... the judge said that was an issue for healthcare officials, not the court.

Accused of carrying on inappropriate sexual relationships with numerous girls and young women ... Walliams has denied the allegations against him -- which include an alleged sexual assault involving a 15-year-old girl.