David Walliams Dropped by Agency After Sexual Predator Accusations

David Walliams has been dropped by his agency after being accused of grooming and sexual assault.

Independent Talent Group announced they're no longer representing the entertainer "in any capacity" after he was named as the UK celeb fighting to keep the press from identifying him.

The agency said ... "ITG is deeply disturbed by the allegations concerning David Walliams. Our thoughts are with anyone who has been affected."

As we previously reported, a joint investigation by the Guardian and ITV featured claims from women who said they met David when they were as young as 15 ... and accused him grooming them and eventually having sex with them.

Play video content Video: Woman Details First Interaction with David Walliams ITV News

A woman identified as "Alex" says she met Walliams at a 2004 signing in London, where he called her attractive and stared into her eyes.

Another woman claims Walliams sexually assaulted her at his home ... allegedly kissing her, lifting her shirt and touching her breast with his mouth.

Play video content Video: Woman Details Horrifying Moment with David Walliams ITV News

She said he also tried to put her hand down his pants, but she pulled away and told him no.

Walliams is also accused of using his fame to pursue women, and he allegedly had a sexual relationship with an employee at his publisher.