Antonio Brown Cuts $100k Check to Children's Hospital

Antonio Brown was feeling extra saucy Tuesday night -- and decided to spend some of his hard earned cash ... on the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh!

The Steelers superstar cut a $100,000 check to the hospital -- and showed it off on social media ... hopefully inspiring other people to give as well.

Brown has a great relationship with the hospital -- in fact, he hosted a softball game to raise money for the place earlier this year.

