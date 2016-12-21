Blac Chyna Adidas Wants A Piece of Me ... But They're Lowballin'

EXCLUSIVE

Blac Chyna is in talks with Adidas to land her own shoe deal ... but we're told if the apparel giant wants a piece of BC, they've gotta pony up a lot more than what's on the table.

Sources close to Chyna tell TMZ Adidas has offered her a two-shoe contract, with an option for a third. As for the price ... we're told Adidas is only willing to pay $250k ... and Chyna's insulted.

Our sources say in addition to the shoes, Adidas wants Chyna to appear at media events and wear the athletic gear out in public.

We're told her attorney, Walter Mosley, has been back and forth in negotiations -- and both sides think an agreement will be struck.