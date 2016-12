Kobe Bryant MEET MY BABY ... She's Adorable!

Breaking News

Here she is ... the newest member of the Mamba family!

Vanessa Bryant just posted the very first pic of her new baby daughter, Bianka Bryant ... born December 5.

Mrs. Mamba added, "Kobe and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!! #BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel"

It's the couple's 3rd kid.

Congrats!!