'Bridalplasty' Contestant Murder Suspect Appears in Court

Breaking News

Lisa Marie Naegle's alleged murderer just faced a judge for the first time since being charged in the case.

Jackie Jerome Rogers' appearance was quick -- his arraignment was postponed until January 30, but the judge did set his bail at $2 million ... as the D.A. had requested.

TMZ broke the story ... Rogers confessed to the murder, telling cops he took a hammer to Lisa Marie's head early Sunday morning.

She was killed just a few hours after she and Rogers were out partying together.