Carrie Fisher Daughter & Beloved Dog Arrive At Hospital

EXCLUSIVE

Carrie Fisher is fighting for her life, and her support system has arrived on 2 and 4 legs.

Carrie's daughter, Billie Lourd, and beloved French bulldog, Gary, arrived at UCLA Medical Center shortly after the actress was rushed there.

Billie is Carrie's only child with talent agent Bryan Lourd.

As for Gary the dog ... the pooch was always by Carrie's side and, according to witnesses, was also aboard the flight with Carrie when she suffered the massive heart attack.