Howard Stern 'Wack Packer' Joey Boots Dead at 49

EXCLUSIVE

Joey Boots -- one of Howard Stern's best known 'Wack Packers' -- has died in NYC ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for the NYPD tells TMZ cops responded to Boots' Bronx apartment building at 9:45 PM for a male in need of medical attention.

We're told once emergency workers arrived, Boots was pronounced DOA.

Cops tell us cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Fellow Wack Packer, High Pitch Erik, went to check on Boots after his podcast co-hosts became worried that he didn't show up for his regular gig.

According to a Facebook post from people associated witih the podcast, Boots didn't answer the door, so Erik got the building manager to do a wellness check and found Joey, "sitting in a chair, cold to the touch and with no pulse."

Joey Boots was a fan favorite on the Stern show ... best known for screaming "Baba Booey" during news broadcasts. He even successfully defended his right to yell the catch phrase in a landmark court case.

#RIP #BabaBooey