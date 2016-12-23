Donald Trump Rockette Dancer Tormented Over Inauguration Performance

1223-donald-trump-rockettes-phoebe-pearl-TMZGETTY-01The famed Rockettes -- who are booked to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration -- might be one woman down -- a dancer says she was never asked and claims Trump as #notmypresident. 

Phoebe Pearl -- a member of the Radio City staple -- vented her frustration Thursday night over the booking ... a decision she says was made without her knowledge. 

Phoebe said she was "embarrassed" and "disappointed" over news that she would be 2-stepping for Trump. She cites his rhetoric as the reason for her disapproval.

The Rockettes were booked for Trump's inauguration the same day, and full-time dancers were reportedly told the performance was mandatory.

1223-rockette-trump-rant-phoebe-pearl-sub-asset-INSTAGRAM-01

