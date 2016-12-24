Kenny Smith Can't Trust George Karl Anymore ... He Might Dime You Out

Kenny Smith says George Karl will suffer consequences & repercussions for his verbal assault on Carmelo Anthony & Kenyon Martin ... never being trusted in NBA circles again.

We got Kenny out at LAX and asked him about Karl's thoughts on his two former players ... thoughts that include him saying the guys had character issues because they lacked fathers in their lives.

Kenny says Karl's statements were totally wrong ... because you shouldn't air out the dirty laundry of the NBA inner circle for public consumption.

As a matter of fact ... Kenny says he doesn't see how any ex-association guys will be able to feel comfortable with George ever again.

"You gotta watch what you say, you gotta check him for mics."

Ouch.