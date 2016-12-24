Kim, Kanye, North We're Having a Nutcrackin' Christmas!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Kim, Kanye, and North West put some culture in their Christmas Friday, with a real nutcracker.

The West crew made a stealth entrance at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center ... slinking into their seats just before the curtain opened for the XMAS classic, "The Nutcracker."

Kourtney and Penelope joined them in the back row.

This is interesting ... there was no entourage or visible security detail. Kim wore no jewelry and little makeup.

They had a good time for sure. North bounced on Kim's lap and danced along to the music.

Kanye multi-tasked, sipping a glass of champagne while he watched the performance.

Spoiler: The Mouse King dies.