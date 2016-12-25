Columbus Short Call Me St. Nick ... For The Abused and Downtrodden

EXCLUSIVE

Columbus Short is locking up his spot on Santa's nice list by giving back to families of battered women ... despite being accused of domestic violence himself.

Columbus partnered with women's shelter Elizabeth House to hand out Christmas gifts to abused women and their families at the building itself and all throughout L.A.

We're told he collected over 300 gifts for a toy drive at Sayers Club ... and made the rounds at 4 homes, setting up a tree and delivering presents. He also pitched in $2,000 of his own money.

It's a nice gesture from Columbus, who's had violent run-ins, including an alleged assault on his ex-wife.

Happy Holidays!