Garry Shandling Death Certificate

Garry Shandling had an operation called "inferior vena cava filter" before he died ... according to his death certificate.

TMZ broke the story ... Garry died from pulmonary thrombosis -- a blood clot that traveled from his leg into his lungs.

Garry officially died at 11:37 AM on March 24 at St. John's Health Center in Santa Monica.