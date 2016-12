Meghan Markle No Yoga With Any Tom, Dick or Harry ... But Mom Will Do!

EXCLUSIVE

Meghan Markle continued her Prince-free holiday this week without Harry ... but did sub in her mom for some quality downward dog time.

Paps got Meghan out in Toronto Tuesday morning making her way to a yoga class with mama bear Doria Radlan in tow.

Looks like Meghan and Doria got their mats ready, which goes to show when your BF's busy running a kingdom ... mom always makes the next best partner.