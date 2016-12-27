'Step Up' Actress Found Dead in Car Suspect in Custody

12/27/2016 6:29 AM PST

1227-remembering-Tricia-Lynn-McCauley-launchAn actress who appeared in "Step Up" has been found dead in her car after disappearing on Christmas day.

Tricia Lynn McCauley was a no-show at a Christmas dinner and did not show up for a flight out of DC Monday.  

Her body was found Tuesday in the heart of the Capital.

The murder has signs of a carjacking, although cops have not confirmed it. The suspect was seen driving McCauley's car around DC. Before McCauley disappeared, the suspect allegedly robbed a drug store and attacked the employees.

The suspect is in custody. Cops say he did not know McCauley.