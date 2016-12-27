An actress who appeared in "Step Up" has been found dead in her car after disappearing on Christmas day.
Tricia Lynn McCauley was a no-show at a Christmas dinner and did not show up for a flight out of DC Monday.
Her body was found Tuesday in the heart of the Capital.
The murder has signs of a carjacking, although cops have not confirmed it. The suspect was seen driving McCauley's car around DC. Before McCauley disappeared, the suspect allegedly robbed a drug store and attacked the employees.
The suspect is in custody. Cops say he did not know McCauley.