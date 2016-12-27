'Step Up' Actress Found Dead in Car Suspect in Custody

An actress who appeared in "Step Up" has been found dead in her car after disappearing on Christmas day.

Tricia Lynn McCauley was a no-show at a Christmas dinner and did not show up for a flight out of DC Monday.

Her body was found Tuesday in the heart of the Capital.

The murder has signs of a carjacking, although cops have not confirmed it. The suspect was seen driving McCauley's car around DC. Before McCauley disappeared, the suspect allegedly robbed a drug store and attacked the employees.

The suspect is in custody. Cops say he did not know McCauley.