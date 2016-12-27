Trump Tower Suspicious Package Sparks Evacuation

Breaking News

2:11 PM PT -- NYPD just gave the all clear and will let people back in the building soon. We're told the suspicious package was an unattended yellow backpack found in the lobby. Trump Tower has just been evacuated after a suspicious package was found somewhere inside the building.

An NYPD cop was directing people to flee the area ... which you can see from the video. A slew of NYPD and FDNY units responded.

Donald Trump was not in the building at the time of the evacuation.

Story developing ...