Trump Tower Suspicious Package Sparks Evacuation

12/27/2016 2:02 PM PST
update_graphic_red_bar2:11 PM PT -- NYPD just gave the all clear and will let people back in the building soon. We're told the suspicious package was an unattended yellow backpack found in the lobby.update_grey_gray_barTrump Tower has just been evacuated after a suspicious package was found somewhere inside the building.

An NYPD cop was directing people to flee the area ... which you can see from the video. A slew of NYPD and FDNY units responded.

Donald Trump was not in the building at the time of the evacuation.

Story developing ... 