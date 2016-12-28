Betty White In Case 2016 Wants You Next ... Here's Cash for Protection!

Betty White could be the next celeb to go in 2016 ... or so some people feared when they set up a GoFundMe page to spare her life.

Demetrios Hrysikos set up the crowdfunding page for Betty Tuesday, apparently in light of Carrie Fisher dying this week ... and all the other high-profile celeb deaths this year.

Less than 24 hours after going up, it looks like Betty's life is worth just a little over $2,000.

On the page, Demetrios writes ... "Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she's okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017." He says he plans to donate the cash to the Spartanburg Little Theatre in South Carolina ... to help foster a new generation of great actors.

Fingers crossed for ya, Betty ... 3 more days.