Marc Anthony Third Time's Not a Charm Files for Divorce

Marc Anthony has filed for divorce from his third wife, Shannon De Lima.

Marc filed legal docs, first obtained by TheDirty.com, which should be pretty simple to process. They have no kids and married just 2 years ago. According to the docs, Anthony says the marriage is "irretrievably broken."

They've already divided up the property in a confidential settlement. They say the split is amicable.

The couple announced their separation last month, one day after after J Lo and Marc kissed on the lips at the Latin Grammys.