Mike Tyson Does Bare-Knuckled Mannequin Challenge (VIDEO)

Mike Tyson Bare-Knuckled Mannequin Challenge ... Hopefully Last One Ever

EXCLUSIVE

Just when you thought it was over ... Mike Tyson jumps into the Mannequin Challenge craze, and even though it's at least three weeks too late ... it's still pretty awesome.

Mike hooked up with UFC star Roy "Big Country" Nelson for the challenge ... and it's got all the trimmings of the craze ... stop motion, "Black Beatles," the whole nine.

The guys over at Copper Gel -- a product Mike will be endorsing when it drops in the Spring -- are behind the social media stunt ... and the production quality is top notch.

Now all they gotta do is the Harlem Shake ... and they'll really have the Internet in a stranglehold.