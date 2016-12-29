Skateboarder Brian Anderson Marries Boyfriend in New York

Skateboarder Brian Anderson I'm Married!! Ties The Knot With BF

Skateboarding legend Brian Anderson is a married man!!

After going public with his sexual orientation in September, Anderson tied the knot with his longtime boyfriend Wednesday in New York.

"Thanks to all who fought for the same sex marriage act in New York and everywhere else in the nation and world wide," Anderson posted on Instagram.

"We are very grateful! The world has a ways to go. Let's keep pushing..."

The couple met in the fall of 2015 and were engaged at the time Anderson came out.

Congrats!!