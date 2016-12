Pink, Carey Hart Choose Boozy Baby Name

Pink and Carey Hart have shown supreme allegiance to their favorite whisky, by naming their new baby Jameson.

TMZ obtained a copy of the birth certificate, making Jameson Moon Hart official.

The kid was born the day after Xmas at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.

And of course there's a Kardashian connection. The doc who delivered the baby boy is Paul Crane, the OB/GYN of choice for the Kardashian women. We also reported he just delivered Zach Galifianakis' kid.