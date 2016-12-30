TMZ

UFC's Max Holloway Loves 'Dark Rousey' ... She's Focused, Ready (Video)

UFC's Max Holloway I Love 'Dark Rousey' ... She's Focused, Ready

12/30/2016 9:34 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

Forget the old Ronda Rousey, UFC champ Max Holloway says he loves the new "Dark Rousey" -- saying the pissed off version of the fighting legend looks ready to destroy Amanda Nunes

Rousey has been angry and silent with the media leading up to UFC 207 tonight -- and the interim featherweight champ tells TMZ Sports why he absolutely LOVES IT!!!

There's more ... Max also gives us an update on his ankle injury and teases something BIG going down outside the octogon. 

And, of course, he also trashes Jose Aldo. Enjoy ... 

