Ronda Rousey's Mom She Should Retire Let the Dummies Get Punched in the Face!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Ronda Rousey's mom didn't mince words after her daughter's UFC 207 disastrous loss ... her kid needs to hang it up.

We got AnnMaria De Mars at the MGM after she watched Amanda Nunes knock her daughter out 48 seconds into the first round.

AnnMaria sounds like she never wanted Ronda to fight ... ever, and throws shade on those who do.

And talk about beef ... AnnMaria cannot hide her contempt for Ronda's coach.