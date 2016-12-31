'Willy Wonka' Oompa Loompa Doopity Doo ... We've Got a Wonka Bar Prop For You

Fans of the classic 1971 film "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" can own a piece of the movie as rare as a golden ticket, but it won't come cheap ... or with the chocolate.

RR Auction has an original Wonka Bar prop up for grabs with the vintage wrapper and foil, and even though it's a cardboard insert inside instead of 45-year-old chocolate ... it's still expected to haul in around $4,000.

We're told props from 'Willy Wonka' are very hard to come by because the vast majority were discarded the day after shooting wrapped, but this lucky Wonka Bar survived.

The auction includes a promo photo signed by the film's star, Gene Wilder, who died in August, and several more of the actors ... including 3 who played Oompa Loompas.

The items are available to be bid on online until January 11th.