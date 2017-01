Model Doutzen Kroes New Year, Same Me

Doutzen Kroes had a resolution for 2017 -- play beach soccer in a bikini ... check.

The Victoria's Secret Angel hit up Miami Beach Sunday to kick around a ball with her hubby, Sunnery James, all while showing off her smokin' hot bod ... rear view included.

Doesn't look like Doutzen's gonna be changing much in the new year. All good with us.