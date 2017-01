Mariah Carey Expertly Trolled By Indiana Pacers Lip Sync Cam

The Indiana Pacers got their crowd to feel some hilarious "Emotions" by making fun of Mariah Carey's disastrous NYE performance.

Lucky fans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse were given a chance to show off their best Mariah impressions ... and many of them nailed it.

Mariah's fail is so far the gift that keeps on giving in 2017.