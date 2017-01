Bill & Hillary Clinton Attending Trump Inauguration

Breaking News

This might be a little awkward ... Bill and Hillary Clinton plan to attend the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump ... according to reports.

The Clintons will be there in Washington, D.C. on January 20 to watch Trump get sworn in as the nation's 45th president.

The news came shortly after George W. Bush announced he's attending the event along with his wife, Laura. According to Bush's statement, his father, George H.W., will not attend, citing his age.