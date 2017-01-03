TMZ

Bobby Bowden Says The Best Athlete I Ever Coached Was ... (VIDEO)

Bobby Bowden The Best Athlete I Ever Coached Was ...

1/3/2017 8:43 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

He's coached some of the best football players of all time ... guys who went on to have Hall of Fame careers. So, who was the BEST athlete to ever play for Bobby Bowden at Florida State??

The legendary FSU coach was in NYC ... when he revealed the guy he thinks is the #1 athlete to ever come through his program. 

By the way, here's a short list of some of the greats who played under Bowden: 

Deion Sanders, Derrick Brooks, Warrick Dunn, Walter Jones, Javon Walker, Anquan Boldin, Antonio Cromartie ... and don't forget Sebastian Janikowski! 

