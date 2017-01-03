Kim Kardashian Loses Kardashian and West on Twitter

UPDATE: Now this is interesting ... Kim just restored "Kardashian West" to her twitter name, around an hour after she began going just as "Kim." Unclear why she did and then undid it.

Say goodbye to Kim Kardashian West and say hello to just Kim.

Kim just made her first real move on Twitter since her robbery back in early October, and she's lost 2 famous monikers ... Kardashian and West. She changed her twitter name to just plain "Kim."

It seems ominous on the surface, but when you look a little deeper it doesn't seem to have anything to do with her fam. She just a posted candid video of her, Kanye and the kids.

The word is ... she's trying to rebrand herself as a one-named celeb, like Oprah and Cher.

Duly noted.