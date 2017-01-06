Birdman Lil Wayne's 'Carter V' Is Coming Out ... FINALLY!

Birdman is doing a complete 180 over Lil Wayne's long-awaited 'Carter V' album ... because he's now vowing it WILL see the light of day.

Baby went on Ebro's Beats 1 radio show this week to talk details about the album, and he made one thing clear ... "it's definitely coming out."

Sounds like he's ready to put the legal war with Weezy behind him -- possibly because someone already got their paws on it. It remains to be seen if Wayne wants to squash the beef, and Birdman still didn't mention a release date. So ...

#FreeTheCarter