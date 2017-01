'Celebrity Apprentice' Star I'm Shocked Trump's Throwing Shade

EXCLUSIVE

Donald Trump completely missed the point when he went after Arnold Schwarzenegger and the new 'Celebrity Apprentice' ... according to Matt Iseman.

The "American Ninja Warrior" host tells TMZ he couldn't believe his eyes when he saw the President-elect trash the show and its new honcho.

Check out the vid ... Matt not only says Donald is blind, but also gives Arnold the nod in the feud, based on his dead-on -- and diplomatic -- response to Trump.