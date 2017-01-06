Robbie Williams Seeing Double After Selling L.A. Mansion for $10 Mil

Robbie Williams' homes are like his records ... they make millions for him.

The British pop star just sold his stunning hilltop L.A. estate for $9.9 million.

Williams originally purchased the 10,000 square foot, 7 bedroom home for $5.45 million 15 years ago and listed it for $11 mil, so going down on the asking price didn't exactly hurt his pockets.

The mansion -- in the celeb-heavy and gated Mulholland Estates -- is move-in ready with all-white interiors and immaculate bathrooms ...11 of them, including a Moroccan themed master. There's also a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, views for days and an elevator accessing all 4 floors.

Robbie's already got another roof over his head. He purchased a $32 million pad in Beverly Hills a year ago.