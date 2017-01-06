SeaWorld Whale Tilikum Dead at 36

Breaking News

Tilikum -- the orca that killed someone at SeaWorld in Orlando 7 years ago -- has died.

The giant mammal died Friday. It's unclear what killed him, but he had been treated for a nagging bacterial infection.

The killer whale -- which was around 36 years old -- killed a trainer back in 2010. He was a central figure in the documentary, "Blackfish," the show which created a backlash against keeping killer whales in captivity.

Tilikum was also involved in 2 other deaths back in the '90s.

RIP