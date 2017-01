Vivica A. Fox My Male Strippers Don't Dance for Gays

Vivica A. Fox is drawing a line in the strip club when it comes to gays and her 'Black Magic' male revue.

Vivica and a couple of the dancers from her new reality show hit up "The Breakfast Club," and things got kinda homophobic when Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy asked if gay guys go to their shows.

Check out Vivica's quick response. Sometimes a simple "HELL no" speaks volumes.

As she put it ... her show is all about the girls.